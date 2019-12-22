Patchy fog overnight & more melting Sunday

A Nice Sunday!

Plenty of sun and milder temperatures will continue to melt our snowpack. The official measurement at the International airport is 2″ of snow. Quite likely it will be zero on Christmas. Sorry. We will have a noticeable south west wind through the day tomorrow.

A mild trend take us to 2020



With 27 degrees our average high, we look to be 10-15 degrees beyond that for the next week. No record highs though.

Christmas



Our travel forecast for our immediate area looks pretty good. The weak system that we were watching a few days ago looks to be arriving a bit later and could give us some very light precipitation the day after Christmas. I am watching a potentially stronger system next weekend.