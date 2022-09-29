The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures will plunge again tonight — not as cold as yesterday — into the 30s and low 40s, coming close to the dew point temperatures again, creating the conditions for another early morning of patchy fog. There is also the potential tonight with patchy fog far north, and maybe just clipping western Marquette county.

We continue to feel the warmup the next few day with those southerly winds, and high pressure remains over us, which keeps us dry for a little bit longer.