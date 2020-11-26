Patchy fog tonight, mild start to the weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies have been mostly cloudy through the Thanksgiving holiday and that is expected to continue through most of tonight. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by early Friday. Patchy areas of fog could also develop through the overnight as lows cool into the 20s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. A cool front will swing through the area late in the day. A few more clouds and a couple flurries are possible well north of Green Bay. High temperatures will be right around average in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a westerly breeze.

A southwest wind will kick in on Saturday and help temperatures bump into the mid and upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. More clouds arrive ahead of a cold front Sunday which will keep highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures take a sharp drop on Monday as highs get stuck in the lower 30s. A storm system well to our east could swing through a few flurries or light snow showers on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. We’re looking quiet Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 30s.