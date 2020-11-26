Patchy fog tonight, mild start to the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies have been mostly cloudy through the Thanksgiving holiday and that is expected to continue through most of tonight. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by early Friday. Patchy areas of fog could also develop through the overnight as lows cool into the 20s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. A cool front will swing through the area late in the day. A few more clouds and a couple flurries are possible well north of Green Bay. High temperatures will be right around average in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a westerly breeze.

A southwest wind will kick in on Saturday and help temperatures bump into the mid and upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. More clouds arrive ahead of a cold front Sunday which will keep highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures take a sharp drop on Monday as highs get stuck in the lower 30s. A storm system well to our east could swing through a few flurries or light snow showers on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. We’re looking quiet Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 30s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

More Weather