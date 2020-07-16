Patchy fog tonight, storm chances for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Most of northeast Wisconsin remains mostly clear tonight. Patchy fog is possible along with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.

The heat continues to climb Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s. A stray afternoon storm is possible, but most stay dry.

On Saturday, there could be quick pocket of rain in the morning for areas north. In the afternoon, temperatures hover around the 90 degree mark before storms return in the evening.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the best chance of severe weather. Those clear up by the afternoon Sunday.

