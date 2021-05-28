Patchy frost before a great holiday weekend forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Unseasonably cool weather continues Friday as gusty NE winds get going around 15 to 30 miles per hour. In addition, some spotty light rain showers or sprinkles will be possible, drifting south in the afternoon. Skies will begin to clear from north to south in the afternoon and evening. Temp stay cool in the lower to middle 50s, to around 60 degrees up north.

Following sunset, the skies will clear out tonight and temperatures get chilly as the wind also lightens up. We’ll keep at least a little wind around which means all communities will not be falling to a frost/freeze advisory – but some will. Highlighted counties especially west/north of Green Bay the Fox Cities will have the chance to have late season frost into Saturday morning.

Saturday brings much nicer weather! Light winds and sunshine with high pressure in the state. Temps in the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday looks nice, too! Morning sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. 68 degrees for the high.

Incoming clouds on Memorial Day with a high of 71 degrees. We’ll watch for a chance for scattered showers or some thunder in the afternoon and evening.