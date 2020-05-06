Patchy frost tonight, highs remain chilly into next week

A few passing evening clouds could bring a spotty sprinkle to a few areas, otherwise we’ll see a clearing trend through the overnight. The clearing skies combined with lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Green Bay until 8:00 AM Thursday.







After a chilly start to Thursday we’ll have temperatures reach for the middle 50s with a north breeze. We should see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Even colder air arrives on Friday with a gusty north wind. Temperatures to wrap up the work week will struggle to get into the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few flurries or light snow shower can’t be ruled out at times throughout the day.

Quiet, but chilly weather is in the forecast this weekend. Highs get back into the lower 50s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near 50 on Sunday with more clouds and a slight chance for a rain shower.

Quiet and dry weather will welcome us into the new work week. Temperatures on Monday will be near 50 with mid 50s returning Tuesday. Highs continue to trend warmer by next Wednesday into the upper 50s with a slight chance for rain.

