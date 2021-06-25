Periods of rain during the weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A damp and muggy start to Friday following the rounds of rain Thursday. We’ll have clouds and partial sunshine out there with only a small chance as a stationary boundary is planted across Wisconsin. Humid conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees – and upper 60s by the lake.

Friday night will have plenty of clouds, possibly some patchy fog forming again. Late at night, rain will work up from the south and only increase into Saturday morning. The low is 63 degrees.

Periods of rain and thunder are expected Saturday from the morning into the night. The high is 74 degrees plus it will be muggy.

A few showers may also be out on Sunday morning, with some clearing for the second half of the day. 75 degrees to round of the weekend.

