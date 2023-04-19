The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plan on some rain or a wintry mix/snow to work into our area Wednesday morning, but the good news is it won’t last all day long. Chillier temperatures further north could bring on that wintry mix or snow which could make roads slippery for short window in the morning.

The afternoon will only bring highs in the lower 40s. In addition to that, it will be cloudy with a few spots seeing off/on rain. East winds will be a bit breezy again from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Rain tonight will not be continuous, but some more scattered rain or thundershowers will be possible. Mostly cloudy otherwise with a low of 37 degrees.

More rain tomorrow! Spotty thunderstorms will hit off and on throughout the day with a warm front over our region. That front will bring highs in the mid and upper 60s, close to 70 far south, and only in the 40s up north. E/SE winds a bit breezy again around 10 to 25 miles per hour.