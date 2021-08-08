Periods of showers and storms today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Steady showers and storms to start off the day. There will be a little break from the rain midday before a stronger chance at thunderstorms moves in later. Flooding remains a concern with most areas picking up another 0.5″-1″ of rain today. Within these heavy downpours, some may even see higher amounts of rainfall. High temperatures in the low 80s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue as a weakening low pressure crosses our area. Low temperatures just below 70 degrees, but dew points in the 60s will make it a sticky type of night.

Next Week: Rain chances will linger into Monday and late on Tuesday. Temperatures get warm mid-week in the upper 80s before cool weather moves in for the weekend.

