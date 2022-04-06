The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A damp Wednesday morning following some nighttime and early morning showers. The good news about today is this first line of rain will exit through the mid morning. At that point, clouds may clear out to bring some brief sunshine which should take our highs into the upper 40s and lower 50s! In the afternoon, clouds will fill in again with scattered showers popping up. SSW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight we get on/off showers. Where the rain stops, it will remain cloudy. The low is 37 degrees, so as showers continue to be a part of the forecast, you can expect some wet snowflakes to mix into the rain. Don’t plan on significant snow accumulation.

Tomorrow will have intermittent showers of both snow and rain, but the dominant precipitation type will be rain as the afternoon temperatures increase to 44 degrees. More spotty showers will wrap into the state Thursday night and Friday where the type of precipitation will go over to a snowy mix.