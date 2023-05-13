The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many clouds across the sky Saturday with isolated light rain showers and sprinkles. Saturday night will have a low of 48 degrees.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will also be fairly cloudy with a chance for isolated rain or sprinkles. The primary rain chance will be in the morning and southwest of Green Bay. Some spots far south may carry some rain into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cool with highs in the low to mid 60s by the second half of the day. The good news is clouds will clear out from north to south and bring some late day sunshine!

Mostly clear skies for Sunday night and a cool low of 40 degrees.

Looking great with hard to beat spring weather on Monday. Temperatures will get back into the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.