The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday. The changes to the weather today are an uptick in humidity plus a rain chance. That rain will be working in from the west during the day, and will lose strength as it gets to our side of the state. With that being said, starting around late morning into the evening there will be isolated thundershowers with a few downpours. 83 degrees is the high temperature. SW increasing 5 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Tonight with have a hit/miss rain chance around. If it’s not raining, skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy. A warmer low temp overnight with those clouds around in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and 83 degrees. The rain chances don’t end though. Hit or miss rain with downpours or lightning can happen during any hour of the day.