The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The spotty shower chance continues tonight! We’ve got an area of low pressure to our southwest allowing for the pop-up clouds we’ll see the rest of tonight as well as those spotty showers.

By tomorrow morning, a more moderate chance for showers moves through. Before the lunch hour, the heavier rain sits south of Green Bay and then following noon, heavier showers with a possible rumble of thunder will be north of Green Bay.

Into this weekend, off and on shower chances are likely both days, so while, yes, you may seem some rain at times, there will also be many dry hours.

A southeasterly wind today keeps lows tonight in the mid-40s, and high temps hovering around the 60 degree mark to wrap up this work week.