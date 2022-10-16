From Storm Team 5…

We certainly are stuck in a chilly, cloudy, and dreary rut.

Sunday will start with thickening clouds, temperatures will only warm into the mid/upper 40s. Once again, spotty showers are likely to develop, especially around midday.

Tonight, a fresh push of cold air will arrive, and spotty rain showers will likely change to a mix of rain/snow in the overnight. We could have a wintry mix or snow showers for the morning commute on Monday. Best shot of this happening will be for the Fox Valley and east.

Highs on Monday will only be in the lower 40s.

We will get a slow turnaround in our weather this week. Much drier, sunnier, and warmer weather returns after midweek.

Highs will get back into the 60s (if not the 70s) by next weekend!