From Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies remain cloudy through the night with gusty winds continuing. Lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

HIGH WIND WARNING FOR DOOR COUNTY TUESDAY 1 AM – 4 PM. WINDS COULD GUST 50-60 MPH! Secure loose items and be prepared for downed trees and powerlines.

Light rain showers are possible near the lake on Tuesday. Otherwise, it’ll be cool and cloudy with north winds which could gust over 30 mph. Temperatures will gradually get warmer the rest of the week as sunshine slowly returns. Next weekend is looking very nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s!