The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain will become widespread as we go through Wednesday, specifically the late morning and afternoon. Daytime temperatures will mainly be in the mid and upper 50s, hitting the high of 60 degrees late. If it’s not raining, it will be cloudy and breezy. E/NE winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Showers or thundershowers will go from widespread to spotty tonight, meaning some dry hours will build back into the forecast.. The low is 56 degrees and will either stay steady or rise overnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll keep the chance for a hit/miss thundershower from morning into the evening.