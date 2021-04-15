Pleasant Friday ahead, dry weekend forecast

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease as that low pressure system to our east moves further east. Wind remains out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow: More sunshine will finally move into Northeast Wisconsin after a gloomy week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s.

Weekend: The good news is this weekend will be dry. However, plenty of clouds can be expected on Saturday with some clearing on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will then turn warmer on Sunday with highs in the high 50s.

Next Week: Multiple rain and snow chances will be monitored from the start to the middle of the week. High temperatures will be a little cooler than average Tuesday and Wednesday.