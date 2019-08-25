Pleasant weather Sunday, rain chances return this week

Our run of dry and comfortable weather will take us through the close of this weekend. The same can not be said for early this week.

The next weather-maker will arrive Monday bringing clouds and some showers and a few t-storms back to northeast Wisconsin.

The best rain chances will be Monday evening and night as the cold front actually sweeps through, so during the day on Monday, don’t expect a complete washout. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for Monday.

The cold front will whip up a strong westerly wind on Tuesday and by Wednesday…blow in a shot of chilly air with highs only in the 60s again.

The good news is by Labor day weekend, we will have another run of dry days and comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe