Plenty of chances for much needed rain through the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms will move through the area before midnight. By the late overnight those rain chances will diminish under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be muggy in the 60s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Friday: Skies will be mostly cloudy again with a small chance for showers or a storm. Highs will be near average for this time of the year in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We start the weekend with a good bet for a soaking rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with another chance for a few showers as we head into Sunday. Additional rainfall by the end of the weekend could be in the 1-2″ range for most areas. High temperatures next week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with more chances for spotty showers and storms.