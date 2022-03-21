The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Rain showers will favor northern areas through the night as clouds begin to overspread the rest of the area. Lows will be in the 30s with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: A few spotty rain showers will be moving through the region early in the day before widespread steady rain showers move in late in the day. A wintry mix will be possible across the north where some slushy snow accumulation will be possible. Highs will be in the 40s with east winds.

On and off rain and snow showers will continue Wednesday and early Thursday with temperatures in the lower 40s. Another system on Friday brings more chances for light rain or snow showers. The weekend will start out drier with highs near 40 followed by upper 30s on Sunday.