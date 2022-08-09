The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is in the forecast and that means great weather across the state Tuesday! Perfect conditions with clear skies, a rain soaked ground, and light winds has brought on some patchy dense fog that will burn off completely around 9am. The rest of the day will be sunny, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lower 70s next to Lake Michigan. SW winds around 5 mph or less.

Mostly clear and a very nice Tuesday night ahead! The low temp will be around 59 degrees.

Wednesday remains mostly sunny, but it will be warmer and more humid. The high jumps up to 86 degrees. Storm Team 5 will keep a close eye on a very weak cold front that might pop-up a shower or thundershower in isolated spots for the southern half of the area by the afternoon. Most will stay dry!