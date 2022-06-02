The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Tonight: A few scattered rain showers are possible early this evening, otherwise expect a clearing sky as lows cool into the lower 50s.
Friday: We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the morning and afternoon! It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a northwest breeze.
Rain showers are looking likely at times as we start the weekend. A few showers may move through at times on Sunday. The weekend will feature cool temperatures with most of the area stuck in the 60s. We’ll get a chance to dry out early next week with temperatures in the lower range of the 70s before another round of rain moves in on Wednesday.
