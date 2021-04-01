Plenty of sunshine and warmer air incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A ridge of high pressure approaching the state will bring nice weather from now into the weekend. It’s a little chilly Thursday morning, but sunshine and weakening winds will feel nice in the afternoon as highs get close to 40 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and calm, overnight lows of 24 degrees.

Plenty of sun again for Friday with increasing afternoon and evening clouds. It will be warmer as the wind turns to the SSW at 10 to 15 miles per hour. That will take highs close to 50 degrees, but cooler by the lake.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer! You can enjoy the day outside with a high in the 60s.

We will also have 60 degree highs into Easter Sunday. More clouds will increase, but it should be mainly dry. The only chance at an isolated shower may cruise in late in the day, however, most locations will be completely dry.