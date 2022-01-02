Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but a chilly night at Lambeau

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Sunshine is expected across the area on Sunday, but it will be on the cool side with highs temperatures mainly in the middle range of the teens. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the single digits above zero lakeside, with the rest of the area near zero or a few degrees colder. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph producing wind chill values early Monday near -5 to -15 degrees.

Quiet weather continues on Monday with temperatures closer to 20. The clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next chance for snow which moves in for the middle of the week. Behind that system, it gets cold again with teens for highs on Thursday, and then we could be stuck in the single digits next Friday!