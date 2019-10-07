Plenty of sunshine on the way

From Storm Team 5…

High pressure taking hold of our weather in the coming days, and that means lots of sunshine! After a few morning clouds today, wall-to-wall sunshine building in with temperatures in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Winds will not be as breezy as yesterday, but we’ll keep the range from 10 to as high as 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will brings lots of stars to the skies with clear and calm conditions. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s up north, and low 40s everywhere else.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little warmer to 67 degrees.

Wednesday, mostly sunny once again and 68 degrees.

Partly sunny Thursday as clouds increase a bit. Highs will still be in the upper 60s. Following a nice afternoon, rain chances will bump up again at night.

A POTENT FALL STORM MOVES IN LATE THIS WEEK.

– It begins Thursday night into Friday as rain arrives along a cold front.

– Winds will crank up a bit, some gusts approaching 40 miles per hour through the weekend.

– Very cold air wraps up into the storm Saturday and Sunday. As nighttime lows drop into the 30s, it’s possible any precipitation falling Saturday night into Sunday morning could arrive as our first snowflakes of the season mainly up north!