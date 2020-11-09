Pockets of heavy rain likely on Tuesday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After another record breaking day of temperatures in Green Bay our weather pattern will now begin to change as a storm system approaches from our west. Clouds will overspread the area tonight with rain showers for western areas after midnight. Lows will be in the 50s for most locations.

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread on Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy especially during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will likely begin to drop during the second half of the day. Rainfall totals will be in the 1″-2″ range for much of Northeast Wisconsin with localized higher totals possible.





Rain will wrap up by Tuesday night giving way for a drier and sunnier Veterans Day. It’ll be on the cooler side with temperatures in the middle 40s. The rest of the week looks to remain dry with highs near the lower 50s on Thursday eventually dipping into the 30s with lots of sun for Friday.

Another system brings a mix of rain and snow to the area to begin the new weekend. That’ll wrap up early Sunday with highs in the 40s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE