Pop-up snow showers Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Unusual weather for early April will continue on Tuesday. Morning sunshine will be out and about, but it will be breezy and cold with temperatures lingering in the 30s. By the afternoon, clouds will form and scattered snow showers will pop-up. Accumulation with this batch of showers will be around an inch or less, which may create some slick spots or just damped roads.

Snow tapers off after sunset tonight, leaving partly cloudy skies. It gets chilly again with lows in the teens and bottom end of the 20s.

Sunshine to start tomorrow with more afternoon clouds. Highs will be cool again with a high of 37 degrees.

Thursday and Friday we get temps back to the low 40s, mostly sunny skies both days.

Saturday will be the next day we get close to “normal” with our temperatures as highs get to 55 degrees. Increasing clouds for the day with a small chance at some late day light rain.

Another chance for a light rainy mix will be Sunday with a high of 50 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store