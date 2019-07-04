Pop-up storms for Independence Day

From Storm Team 5…

Happy 4th of July! Your Thursday forecast brings back cloud cover, along with plenty of heat and humidity once again. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s during the afternoon.

Let’s talk rain: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up with the afternoon and early evening – SCATTERED meaning it will not rain everywhere at once. These storms will mainly bring a heavy downpour threat, and possibly some gusty winds. Later at night, especially at dusk, the showers will be few and far between and most communities should be dry for the fireworks!

TIMING OUT THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE 4TH: Scattered pop-up thunderstorms may diminish before dusk, which brings mainly dry conditions for fireworks!

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will take us into the overnight with only a small chance for an isolated shower late. Overnight lows will be mild around 70 degrees.

Friday plays out a lot like Thursday. Partly sunny skies, warm and humid into the afternoon with a high of 87 degrees. Later in the day we will have more scattered showers and storms especially for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday may carry a brief shower in the early morning, otherwise clouds will begin to clear out into the afternoon. You’ll notice much less humidity! Highs will be cooler too, around 77 in the afternoon.

Sunshine will be out in full force on Sunday, and it will be a refreshing day with low humidity and an afternoon high of 82 degrees.

More sunshine for us on Monday. We’ll be back in the low 80s for highs.

Tuesday brings sunshine and clouds with some returning humidity and temperatures around 83 degrees.

Wednesday, it looks like we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms with a high of 82.