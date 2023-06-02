The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The same story continues again for today! We are SO unseasonably warm that pop-up thunderstorm chances remain in place until the sun goes down tonight.

Our winds today have turned out of the Northeast and that has allowed for another warmup across the Fox Cities and into western Wisconsin, while keeping the Lakeshore a bit warmer today! Now since we are a bit warmer across the Lakeshore communities today, a bit more cloud cover has been able to generate, but we can almost see another line from the Fox Cities and over where the northeast winds meet the heated areas, and that is where the chances for pop-up t-storms have been able to develop. We will continue with the pop-up t-storm chance until the sun goes down tonight. After that we will have mostly clear skies and temps stay fairly mild, only falling to a low of around 58 degrees.

The same story continues again for one day longer…hot temps, pop-up t-storms in the afternoon/evening west of the Lakeshore, then calming down for the night!

We wrap up the weekend on Sunday mostly sunny, hot and calm.