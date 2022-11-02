The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Southerly winds pulled in lots of warm air for today, and we broke the record high temps! Prior to today the record was 72 degrees set back in 1990, and today we hit a high of 74 degrees.

Tomorrow we have another good shot of breaking record warmth again. Our forecasted high is 72 degrees, and the record is also 72 degrees set back in 1938. Skies tomorrow will have a few more clouds than today.

Overnight Thursday into Friday a low pressure system and a cold front move through, and we will see rain. Showers will remain scattered until Friday afternoon, where we are likely to see much stronger, embedded showers and thunderstorms. These storms will continue into Saturday. By the end of Saturday we are anticipating close to 4 inches of rain across the fox cities.

Saturday night into Sunday we “fall back” and hour and sunset on Sunday will be at 4:34pm.

Mild temperatures return in the forecast on the back end of the rain and cold front this weekend.