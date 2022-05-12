The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorms from late Wednesday night make an exit around sunrise. The rest of the day will be dry!

Thursday brings increasing sunshine, heat and big time humidity! Many records may be broken as daytime highs surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the lake. 60s and 70s along the Lake Michigan shoreline. At least we have a breeze developing out of the south from 10 to 22 miles per hour.

SOMETHING TO WATCH: Pop-up thunderstorms are expected over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan later in the day that could drop south enough to move into our far northern communities.

Good news for tonight as the evening will be warm with a few clouds, but the humidity should be dropping at that point. The low is 66 degrees.

Friday will also be very hot with upper 80s to near 90 degrees planned again away from the lake. Plenty of sunshine again, but the afternoon and evening could have developing thunderstorms. 3pm to 8pm will have a chance for strong thunderstorms producing gusty winds and hail. Some t-storms may linger into the night but won’t be as strong at that point.