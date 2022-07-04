The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy Fourth of July! Today will start off mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog clearing by noon. Storms begin to roll in early this afternoon. The Storm Predication Center has issued NE WI to be a level 2/5 for storms today, meaning that severe thunderstorms are possible, as well as gusty wind, hail, and even flash flooding for today, as storms become stronger by late afternoon and early evening, especially for areas in the Fox River Valley. Storms begin to clear out, however, by the night hours before another chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow morning. Today will be warmer with a high of around 85, and will be a bit muggy out.

Rain chances continue throughout the rest of the work week this week. Wednesday will be a bit cooler with a high in the mid 70s as well as a less humid day. The humidity picks back up on Thursday with more seasonable temperatures to end the week. Saturday will be a very nice day: less humid, mostly sunny and 80 degrees.