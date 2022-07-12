The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 (out of 5) risk for the Northwestern portion of the viewing area, meaning a slight risk of possible damaging wind and hail for the storms today. The storms will move in for the early evening, with the more severe storms possible around sunset in the Green Bay area, and spotty storms will linger for most of the overnight tonight. Most rain should clear out for wake-up tomorrow, but spotty showers remain a possibility throughout Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for today and tomorrow as they sit in the upper 70s.

Another cool day is predicted for Thursday, with a high of 78, and low humidity. A very nice day to be outside.

Rain chances arrive again on Friday, as well as the warmer temperatures and humidity. More shower chances continue into the weekend before the heat and humidity spike up for the start of the week next week.