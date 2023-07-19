The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a calm start to this morning here in Northeast Wisconsin, with mild temps and dew points still sitting in the comfortable range. However, an area of low pressure to our northwest will provide our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could become strong to potentially severe this evening. The reason for this is because this area of low pressure is providing a stronger south/southwesterly breeze this afternoon building warmer air and more moisture in the forecast which provides the energy for stronger storms to move in.

This puts us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for severe weather today. The severe potentials today only include large hail and damaging winds, as the higher severe potential stay further in central and western WI.

Most of us are expected to stay mostly dry for the rest of this morning, and then by the lunch hour that area of low pressure will move further eastward providing a few passing showers through. The heavier showers and thunderstorms should begin around dinner time and continue through bedtime tonight. We start to clear out by tomorrow with a few passing showers lingering on the back end of this area of low pressure until we clear out tomorrow night. We will accumulate a range up to an inch of rainfall in some areas through tomorrow night.