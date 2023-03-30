The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Feeling like winter with chilly weather as Thursday begins! Clouds will increase through the day with late afternoon/evening snow and rain showers. Temperatures get better in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Breezy tonight with scattered rain showers, maybe some thunder to the south. Up north, this will be a messy night with snow and ice accumulations. 1 to 3 inches possible north of Green Bay, and 3 to 6 inches closer to the Wisconsin-UP border. Some north-central Wisconsin counties could accumulate a few tenths of an inch of freezing rain and sleet. The low is 35 degrees for the rainy areas; cooler up north around 31 degrees where there will be ice and snow.

Tomorrow, off and on rain showers are anticipated with late day thunderstorms – no severe weather here. Highs in the 30s up north, around 40 for Green Bay, and near 50 further south. Where it is cooler up north, rain could mix with sleet or snow. With soggy grounds and rain falling on top, keep a close eye out for flooding and monitor those sump pumps in the basement.

Friday night and Saturday, the storm starts to wrap up. The issue will be the dropping temperatures, very windy conditions, and snow accumulations for the first half of Saturday. Significant snow could fall across the north, while most will have the chance to get shovel off 1 to 3 inches. The high is 35 degrees Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and warmer on Sunday. There is a chance for rain or wet snow to fall, but not all day long. The high is 47 degrees.