Powerful winds Wednesday night, turning colder

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 9am Thursday. Winds sustained out of the south at 20-35 mph could occasionally gust over 55 mph tonight and early Thursday. This could lead to fallen trees, power lines, and cause damage to any unsecured property left outdoors.

Tonight: A strong storm system passing to our west through the night will bring powerful south to southwest winds to the entire area. Just ahead and behind a cold front winds could gust near or over 60 mph. A broken like of showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well with temperatures eventually falling into the 30s.

Thursday: Winds will remain quiet strong through the day on Thursday with temperatures falling through the 30s. Skies will begin to clear by the afternoon.

A quieter weather pattern arrives on Friday with temperatures near average in the lower 30s. Highs will remain stready through the weekend with a few flurries on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. The forecast early next week looks quiet with temperatures generally in the low to middle 30s.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Grace Grill

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Ravens

Inside Skinny: Fanlocks

More Weather