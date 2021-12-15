Powerful winds Wednesday night, turning colder

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 9am Thursday. Winds sustained out of the south at 20-35 mph could occasionally gust over 55 mph tonight and early Thursday. This could lead to fallen trees, power lines, and cause damage to any unsecured property left outdoors.

Tonight: A strong storm system passing to our west through the night will bring powerful south to southwest winds to the entire area. Just ahead and behind a cold front winds could gust near or over 60 mph. A broken like of showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well with temperatures eventually falling into the 30s.

Thursday: Winds will remain quiet strong through the day on Thursday with temperatures falling through the 30s. Skies will begin to clear by the afternoon.

A quieter weather pattern arrives on Friday with temperatures near average in the lower 30s. Highs will remain stready through the weekend with a few flurries on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. The forecast early next week looks quiet with temperatures generally in the low to middle 30s.