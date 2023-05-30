The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another warm and sunny day in the books here in Northeast Wisconsin! High temps were in the upper 80s across the Fox Cities and those summer-like temps are here to stay for roughly the next week! We finish up the month of May tomorrow at almost 90 degrees which is VERY different than how we started the month. It’s officially the unofficial start of summer!

While we stay sunny & dry, the recent lack of precipitation keeps us about 1.80″ below our normal amount of May precipitation. However, we are actually still 1.18″ ABOVE normal for precip for the entire year so far, so we stay out of drought range.

Over the next week, we do have chances for pop-up t-storms but we will only accumulate about 0.50″ max!

An area of low pressure to our north tonight is what’s allowing those low precip chances to move through over the next week. Most will consist of very light pop-up showers/t-storms, primarily in the late afternoon/early evening. Nothing is a washout!