Projected highs continue to increase for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day out there for Thursday as slightly warmer air comes back. Highs will end up around 46 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. SW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy tonight and not quite as cold as our stretch of morning lows in the 20s will come to an end. The low should end up around 33 degrees. SW winds at 5 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with a high increasing to 53 degrees! Back to a mix of clouds and sunshine, but the main difference will be how breezy in gets in the afternoon. SW winds will increase from 15 to 30 miles per hour later in the day.