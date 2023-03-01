The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system out of Minnesota will bring a chance for snow or a wintry mix through the second half of Wednesday, and night.

In the morning, it will be mostly cloudy – a stray flurry possible, but not likely. Watch out for icy surfaces as our snowmelt from yesterday could be frozen early on. Highs reach the upper 30s later today. The afternoon will bring scattered snow showers or a mix for at least half of our coverage area, with the highest chance further north.

Scattered snow showers or a mix for the evening and early overnight. Accumulations will be little, if any, south of Green Bay. North of Green Bay the accumulations may range from 1 to 3 inches with higher totals in the northwoods. The low is 23 degrees. It could get slippery again with those overnight lows below freezing.

Not a bad day for Thursday. There will be some cloud cover around with intervals of sunshine in between. Cooler temperature around 32 in the afternoon.

Friday will get interesting as the next winter storm will move into Wisconsin. The highest impact will be around Madison and Milwaukee, but some of our area could get clipped. The southern half of our area and lakeshore has the best chance of snow in the PM hours. It will be fairly windy from this storm with a high of 37 degrees.