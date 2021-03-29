Quick round of chilly air this week, then a big weekend warm up

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Gusty south winds on Monday will continue through the overnight hours tonight. That wind combined with a slow increase in cloud cover will keep temperatures mild in the mid to upper 40s by late tonight. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with higher gusts at times likely.

Tuesday brings more cloud cover and some cooler temperatures as a cold front moves through the state. An isolated rain shower or two will be possible for a few areas, but most locations will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a breezy west wind.

Mostly cloudy skies and chilly weather is in the forecast on Wednesday where highs will be stuck in the 30s. That chilly air won’t last long as we’ll work back into the 40s Thursday and then 50s for Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking beautiful! Highs will be in the low to middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine anticipated. Our next chance for any reasonable amount of rainfall won’t arrive until early next week.