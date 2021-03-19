Quiet and calm tonight, winds pick up this weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quiet and calm conditions last into tonight thanks to a high pressure system that is directly overhead. Low temperatures will drop with the lack of clouds to just under 30 degrees.

That high pressure system shifts to our east for tomorrow. This will cause winds to pick up out of the south to southwest for our official start to spring. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s which will be about 15 degrees above normal.

By Sunday, wind gusts could be over 30 mph. Some clouds will return to the region for Sunday, but high temperatures will be warm just above 60 degrees.

A cold front will near the region on Monday bringing the chance of spotty showers. It’s once Northeast Wisconsin gets into Tuesday rain will be more likely along this front. Showers will remain scattered getting into Wednesday.

Throughout the forecast period, temperatures will be above average.

