Quiet and cooler for Sunday, wimpy snow chances return Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quiet weather holds for Saturday night. Cloudy skies and low level moisture trapped in the lowest levels of the atmosphere will allow from some patchy fog or fine mist in the air. This would drive a concern for slick spots into Sunday morning. Lows will land in the upper 20s for most.

Sunday will be a dry day, but breezier and chillier day. We will have a SW wind increase 10-20 mph through the afternoon. Highs will aim for the very low 30s.

Monday will bring the arrival a weak clipper system and snow snow showers. Right now up to 1″of accumulation is expected, with 1-3″ NW of Shawano. Again, not a big snowmaker and will bring nuisance travel concerns again.

Snow or snowy mix arrive on Monday December 21

Snow forecast with weak clipper on Monday

Tuesday will be a quiet day again as a stronger system gathers for Wednesday.

Midweek, right before Christmas Eve, we will have another storm move in and will bring in mix of rain and snow. This means accumulations will be minor, if any, and the prospects for a White Christmas (1″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning) will be in jeopardy.

Another aspect of the midweek storm will be strong mild winds to start, followed by strong bitter cold winds on the backside of the storm. This means Christmas Eve is going to be COLD! Highs in the teens and wind chills could be near zero or below at times!

Cold shot of air arrive on Thursday (Christmas Eve)

No major weather issues outside of the cold and wind for the Christmas Stretch.

We are watching a potential snow December 26-27 window….Stay tuned.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe