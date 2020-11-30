Quiet and mild first few days of December

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ve been stuck in the cloud cover most of this Monday, but skies are expected to continue to clear from west to east through the overnight. Winds will remain out of the north at 10-15 mph as lows cool into the upper teens to lower 20s. It’ll likely feel like the single digits and teens with the wind chill.

Sunshine will return in full force on Tuesday as temperatures return to levels at or slightly above average. Winds will remain a touch on the breezy side out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Quiet weather will be the rule through the rest of the week as we see plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures are also expected to be a few degrees above average with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We’ll start the weekend mild once again before clouds start to thicken up on Sunday. There could be a few flurries or light snow showers to end the weekend, but that chance is looking relatively low at this point. Highs will be right around average to start next week.