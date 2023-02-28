The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Morning roads in many cases will be icy/slushy/snowy from yesterday’s messy storm. The good news about Tuesday will be the returning sunshine and mild temperatures that melt the ice and snow, improving road conditions through the day. Highs will make it to the upper 30s with a few lucky communities around 40 degrees. West winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase this evening, leading to another snow chance tonight. The snow will offer a minor overnight accumulation chance, if any at all. The low is 26 degrees.

The chance for snow showers or a mix will be around during the day Wednesday. It appears some accumulation will be possible during the late morning and afternoon. Cooler temps in the lower 30s across the north could allow for an inch or two inches of accumulation, while slightly warmer temperatures further south will create a rain/snow mix and lower accumulations that stay under 1 inch. Mid and upper 30s for high temperatures tomorrow.