The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice forecast for us Monday as we get back to work and school. Over the weekend, snow fell on Sunday bringing a range of accumulations from 1 to 4 inches in our area.

Periods of clouds and sunshine today. The high is 37 degrees with light east winds.

Clouds thicken this evening, and there may be some flurries in those clouds overnight. Snow accumulation should not be a big problem. The low is 26 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 37 degrees. Some lingering flurries may be noted, but will not be the rule.