Quiet and slightly warmer weather Friday

Clear skies early this evening will be replaced with a little cloud cover through the overnight as a weak front moves across the region. The cloud cover will hold temperatures in the mid 20s across most of the area tonight with winds turning out of the northwest.

Overnight low temperatures

Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday with temperatures reaching for the middle 30s. Average highs this time of the year is in the lower 40s.

Cloud cover will increase once again especially Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 30s. A storm system will bring a chance for rain and snow showers to the area on Sunday with highs again in the middle 30s.

Flurries will linger into Monday under mostly cloudy skies before another chance for rain and snow returns late next week.