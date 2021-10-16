Quiet and sunny next few days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few frost advisories are in place for center portions of the state. Temperatures will likely stick to just around 40 degrees here in Northeast Wisconsin away from Lake Michigan. Clear skies remain.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine once again in the forecast. Another beautiful fall day with highs in the mid-60s. A little breezy with gusts potentially to around 25 mph.

Next Week: A slightly warmer air mass moves in to start the week. Highs just below 70 on Monday with Tuesday into the 70s! Wednesday and Thursday bring a few rain chances and temperatures much cooler at the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles

Game of the Week: Luxemburg-Casco wins NEC title over Denmark

More Weather