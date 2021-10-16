Quiet and sunny next few days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few frost advisories are in place for center portions of the state. Temperatures will likely stick to just around 40 degrees here in Northeast Wisconsin away from Lake Michigan. Clear skies remain.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine once again in the forecast. Another beautiful fall day with highs in the mid-60s. A little breezy with gusts potentially to around 25 mph.

Next Week: A slightly warmer air mass moves in to start the week. Highs just below 70 on Monday with Tuesday into the 70s! Wednesday and Thursday bring a few rain chances and temperatures much cooler at the end of the week.