Quiet and warm stretch continues

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A high pressure system remains off to our west which will result in mostly cloudy conditions continuing overnight. Some areas of patchy fog still possible tonight as low temperatures remain in the 20s.

For Saturday, clouds will continue with some areas seeing the sun poke through. Temperatures will remain warm around 30 degrees.

Clouds will break up a little bit for Sunday. This is where we could see some sunshine finally to close the weekend. High temperatures still warm in the low 30s.

The above normal temperatures will last into next week. By mid-week some spots could be into the mid 30s. Quiet weather will likely last all the way until Thursday where there is chance of wintry mix that could move in.