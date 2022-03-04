The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday will be calm before the weekend storm. Clouds increase as our atmosphere warms up again. Highs jump a good 5 to 10 degrees from yesterday with mid and upper 30s, and some low 40s to the south. Light winds around 5 miles per hour that turn to the east later in the day.

Quiet and cloudy this evening, but our the start of this weekend storm will be overnight into Saturday morning. A chance for rain to the south, but sleet and freezing rain is possible for communities in central and far northern Wisconsin. The low is around 30 degrees and will rise overnight when the precipitation starts.

Tomorrow will start with that sleet and ice possible up north, with some on/off showers to the south. Since ice accumulation may happen, a Winter Weather Advisory will run for northern counties from midnight tonight into Saturday at noon. Don’t plan on a washout for Saturday. The best chance for widespread rain and some thunder will be during the evening early overnight.





Sunday, the system will pull away with a early rain/snow chance. The big story for the day will be the winds that could reach 40 miles per hour or greater in the morning! The high is still mild in the low 40s.