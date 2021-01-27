Quiet, but chilly days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day out there for the end of January, but it will be chilly Wednesday. Early morning wind chills have fallen below zero in a few spots. Skies today will have some clouds, but some sunshine will make it through the clouds. Highs will be below our normal high of 25 degrees, and top out at 21 degrees – but certainly feeling cooler when you factor in the NNW wind going from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Going through the evening, the skies will start to clear up and that will lead to a cold night. Overnight lows by the lake will be around 9 degrees, but inland communities will get colder in the low single digits or slightly below zero.

Chilly again for Thursday with morning sun and a few clouds rolling in for partly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high is set at 20 degrees.