Quiet, but chilly days ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day out there for the end of January, but it will be chilly Wednesday. Early morning wind chills have fallen below zero in a few spots. Skies today will have some clouds, but some sunshine will make it through the clouds. Highs will be below our normal high of 25 degrees, and top out at 21 degrees – but certainly feeling cooler when you factor in the NNW wind going from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Going through the evening, the skies will start to clear up and that will lead to a cold night. Overnight lows by the lake will be around 9 degrees, but inland communities will get colder in the low single digits or slightly below zero.

Chilly again for Thursday with morning sun and a few clouds rolling in for partly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high is set at 20 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

More Weather